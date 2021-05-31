31 May 2021

Acron Holds Annual General Meeting on 28 May

The shareholder meeting approved 2020 Acron Annual Report, accounting (financial) statements for 2020, Regulation on the Managing Board as amended, and recommendations of the Board of Directors regarding Acron’s profit and loss distribution. The meeting resolved to declare 2020 cash dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary shares at the rate of RUB 30 per share. The record date is set for 8 June 2021.

The shareholders elected the Company’s Board of Directors as follows:

Ivan Antonov Nikolai Arutyunov Vladimir Gavrikov Georgy Golukhov Alexander Dynkin Yury Malyshev Alexander Popov

Two independent directors, Yury Malyshev and Nikolai Arutyunov, will sit on the elected Board of Directors. The shareholder meeting set the amount of remuneration to independent Board of Directors members.

The shareholder meeting also approved:

Crowe Russaudit as the auditor to approve accounting (financial) statements prepared in accordance with accounting laws of the Russian Federation

KPMG as the auditor to approve financial statements prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The meeting of the elected Board of Directors following the annual shareholder meeting, elected Alexander Popov as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vladimir Gavrikov as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nikolai Arutyunov as senior independent director, and appointed Vladimir Kunitsky as CEO. The Board of Directors also formed the Acron’s Managing Board consisting of Vladimir Kunitsky (Chairman), Vice President for Finance and Economics Dmitry Balandin, Finance Director Alexey Milenkov, Vice President for HR and Special Projects Irina Raber, Vice President Overseas Dmitry Khabrat, and Vice President for Domestic Business and Agricultural Projects Alexander Lebedev.





Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasia Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov

Sergey Smirnov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron’s shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.