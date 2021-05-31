Outlook on the Online Gaming Global Market to 2026 - by Game Type, Device Type and Revenue Model

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gaming Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online gaming market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing adoption of video games as a leisure activity among all age groups. In addition to this, the rising trend of professional gaming is also anticipated to aid the expansion of the market. Moreover, macro-economic factors such as increasing internet penetration, availability of low-cost game-centric smartphones, increasing disposable income, and further development of telecommunication infrastructure will also aid in the growth of the market.



However, online gaming is also causing severe effects on the body and mind such as obesity, depression, addictive behavior, and increased aggressive or violent behavior. This, in turn, will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period as the awareness regarding these side effects of excessive gaming is increasing across the globe.



The global online gaming market is segmented based on game type, device type, and revenue model. Based on the game type, the market is sub-segmented into role-playing games, action & adventure games, racing games, simulation games, strategy games, sports games, and other games. Based on the device type, the market is sub-segmented into the console, computer, mobile devices, and others. The mobile devices segment is witnessing a significant growth rate all across the globe. Based on the revenue model, the market is bifurcated into free gaming services and paid gaming services. Paid gaming services holds a major market share all across the globe.



The global online gaming market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the market during the forecast period. High penetration of online gaming among all age groups, high per capita spending on online games is expected to be some of the major factors for the significant market share during the forecast period.



The key players of the global online gaming market include Electronic Arts Inc, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Activision Blizzard, Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Rovio Entertainment Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and funding, to stay competitive in the market.



Market Segmentation:

1. Global Online Gaming Market Research and Analysis by Game Type

2. Global Online Gaming Market Research and Analysis by Device Type

3. Global Online Gaming Market Research and Analysis by Revenue Model



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global online gaming market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global online gaming industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global online gaming market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Rovio Entertainment Corp.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Online Gaming Market by Game Type

5.1.1. Role-Playing Game (MMORPG & MMOG)

5.1.2. Action & Adventure Games (FPS, Battle Royale, and Others)

5.1.3. Racing Games

5.1.4. Simulation Games

5.1.5. Strategy Games

5.1.6. Sports Games

5.1.7. Other Games (Card Games)

5.2. Global Online Gaming Market by Device Type

5.2.1. Console

5.2.2. Computer

5.2.3. Mobile Devices

5.2.4. Others (VR)

5.3. Global Online Gaming Market by Revenue Model

5.3.1. Free Gaming Services

5.3.2. Paid Gaming Services



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Activision Blizzard, Inc.

7.2. Amazon.com, Inc. (Luna)

7.3. Apple Inc.

7.4. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

7.5. Electronic Arts Inc.

7.6. Epic Games, Inc.

7.7. Gameloft SE

7.8. Krafton Inc.

7.9. Leyou Technologies Holdings Ltd.

7.10. Microsoft Corp. (Xbox Game Studios)

7.11. NetEase, Inc. (China)

7.12. Netmarble Corp.

7.13. Nintendo Co., Ltd.

7.14. NXC Corp.

7.15. Rockstar Games, Inc.

7.16. Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7.17. Sega Corp.

7.18. Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

7.19. Square Enix Co., Ltd.

7.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

7.21. THQ Nordic GmbH (Embracer Group AB)

7.22. Ubisoft Entertainment SA

7.23. Valve Corp.

7.24. Wargaming Group Ltd.

7.25. Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

7.26. Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co., Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0giyr