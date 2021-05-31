Worldwide Reclaimer Industry to 2026 - by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application and Product Type

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reclaimer Global Market Insights 2021, Analysis and Forecast to 2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Reclaimer from 2016 to 2020 and its CAGR from 2016 to 2020, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2026 and its CAGR from 2021 to 2026.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2016 to 2026.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each regions are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Reclaimer as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Building
- Road Constrution
- Others
Types Segment:
- Less than 5 ton
- 5-13ton
- More than 13 ton
Companies Covered:
- WIRTGEN
- Caterpillar
- Bomag
- XCMG
- Case
- SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIESLtd.
- JCB
- Dynapac
- Volvo
- Shantui
- Liugong Machinery
- Ammann
- Sany
- XGMA
Base Year: 2021
Historical Data: from 2016 to 2020
Forecast Data: from 2021 to 2026
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Reclaimer Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Reclaimer by Region
8.2 Import of Reclaimer by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Reclaimer Market in North America (2016-2026)
9.1 Reclaimer Market Size
9.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Reclaimer Market in South America (2016-2026)
10.1 Reclaimer Market Size
10.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Reclaimer Market in Asia & Pacific (2016-2026)
11.1 Reclaimer Market Size
11.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Asean
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Reclaimer Market in Europe (2016-2026)
12.1 Reclaimer Market Size
12.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Reclaimer Market in MEA (2016-2026)
13.1 Reclaimer Market Size
13.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Reclaimer Market (2016-2021)
14.1 Reclaimer Market Size
14.2 Reclaimer Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Reclaimer Market Forecast (2021-2026)
15.1 Reclaimer Market Size Forecast
15.2 Reclaimer Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Wirtgen
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Wirtgen
16.1.4 Wirtgen Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.2 Caterpillar
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Caterpillar
16.2.4 Caterpillar Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.3 Bomag
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Bomag
16.3.4 Bomag Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.4 Xcmg
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of Xcmg
16.4.4 Xcmg Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.5 Case
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Case
16.5.4 Case Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.6 Sakai Heavy Industriesltd.
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Sakai Heavy Industriesltd.
16.6.4 Sakai Heavy Industriesltd. Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.7 Jcb
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Jcb
16.7.4 Jcb Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.8 Dynapac
16.8.1 Company Profile
16.8.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.8.3 SWOT Analysis of Dynapac
16.8.4 Dynapac Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.9 Volvo
16.9.1 Company Profile
16.9.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.9.3 SWOT Analysis of Volvo
16.9.4 Volvo Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.10 Shantui
16.10.1 Company Profile
16.10.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.10.3 SWOT Analysis of Shantui
16.10.4 Shantui Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.11 Liugong Machinery
16.11.1 Company Profile
16.11.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.11.3 SWOT Analysis of Liugong Machinery
16.11.4 Liugong Machinery Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.12 Ammann
16.12.1 Company Profile
16.12.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.12.3 SWOT Analysis of Ammann
16.12.4 Ammann Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.13 Sany
16.13.1 Company Profile
16.13.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.13.3 SWOT Analysis of Sany
16.13.4 Sany Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
16.14 Xgma
16.14.1 Company Profile
16.14.2 Main Business and Reclaimer Information
16.14.3 SWOT Analysis of Xgma
16.14.4 Xgma Reclaimer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h3vmsl