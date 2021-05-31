The Global Aerobridge Market is expected to grow by $ 261.16 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerobridge Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793560/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the aerobridge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for larger aircraft, the inclusion of aerobridges as a part of airport expansions, and the deployment of aerobridges in tier-2 cities of emerging economies. In addition, the increased demand for larger aircraft is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aerobridge market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The aerobridge market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Apron drive aerobridge

• Commuter aerobridge

• Nose-loader aerobridge

• Dual aerobridge

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• MEA



This study identifies the development of smart docking assist as one of the prime reasons driving the aerobridge market growth during the next few years. Also, the combination of stairs and aerobridge to accommodate more passengers and implementation of two-tier aerobridges will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on aerobridge market covers the following areas:

• Aerobridge market sizing

• Aerobridge market forecast

• Aerobridge market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aerobridge market vendors that include A.D. McCallum and Son, ADELTE Group SL, CIMC Tianda Holdings Co. Ltd., Deerns Groep BV, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., and thyssenkrupp AG. Also, the aerobridge market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793560/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________