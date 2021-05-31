The Global Hearing Aid Market is expected to grow by $ 2.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hearing Aid Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458263/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on hearing aid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss, growth in the use of binaural hearing aids, and growing focus on compliance with industrial standards. In addition, the global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hearing aid market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The hearing aid market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hearing devices

• Hearing implants



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in the development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the hearing aid market growth during the next few years. Also, growth of IoT integrated devices with additional features and growing adoption of hearing aids with rechargeable batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The hearing aid market covers the following areas:

• Hearing aid market sizing

• Hearing aid market forecast

• Hearing aid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hearing aid market vendors that include Amplifon Ltd, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, RION Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and WS Audiology AS. Also, the hearing aid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

