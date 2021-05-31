The Global Automotive Dyno Market is expected to grow by $ 70.74 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Dyno Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03841104/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive dyno market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by APAC driving market revenue and higher investments in R&D and testing due to cost pressure faced by OEMs. In addition, APAC driving market revenue is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive dyno market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive dyno market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Chassis dyno

• Engine dyno



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the enforcement of regulations to upgrade to newer emission norms by governments across the globe as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive dyno market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive dyno market covers the following areas:

• Automotive dyno market sizing

• Automotive dyno market forecast

• Automotive dyno market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive dyno market vendors that include AVL List GmbH, Dutch Dynamometers and Engineering Solutions BV, Dynamometer Services Group Ltd., Dynomerk Controls, Froude Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Kahn & Company Inc., Land and Sea Inc., Meidensha Corp., and Mustang Dynamometer. Also, the automotive dyno market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

