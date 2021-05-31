The Global Maternity Wear Market is expected to grow by $ 2.91 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Maternity Wear Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376021/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on maternity wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries and increasing product awareness. In addition, growing demand for maternity wear from emerging countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The maternity wear market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The maternity wear market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Tops

• Bottoms

• Dress and tunics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for antimicrobial and eco-friendly maternity intimate wearas one of the prime reasons driving the maternity wear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on maternity wear market covers the following areas:

• Maternity wear market sizing

• Maternity wear market forecast

• Maternity wear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maternity wear market vendors that include adidas AG, ASOS Plc, Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Nike Inc., Seraphine Ltd, The Gap Inc., and Tytex AS. Also, the maternity wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

