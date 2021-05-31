The Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is expected to grow by $ 2.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076105/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive catalytic converter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent regulations to control emissions, reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles. In addition, stringent regulations to control emissions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive catalytic converter market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive catalytic converter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of advanced emission control solutions for aftermarket and the development of high-performance catalytic converters for CNG vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive catalytic converter market covers the following areas:

• Automotive catalytic converter market sizing

• Automotive catalytic converter market forecast

• Automotive catalytic converter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive catalytic converter market vendors that include BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. Also, the automotive catalytic converter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________