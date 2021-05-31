$6.7 Billion Wireless Sensors Technology Markets, 2026 - Synergies/Collaborations Between Various Wireless Standards and Their Increasing Usage in Industrial Applications

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for wireless sensor technologies should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $6.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast of 2021-2026.
Report Scope
This report presents the forecast for wireless sensor devices for 2021 through 2026 based on estimated volume and manufacturers' total revenues. These forecasts are further broken down by the various parameters that can be measured by the sensors, end applications and region.
Home automation and other indoor End-Use Applications should continue as the largest contributor to the wireless sensor market in the Americas region. However, intense competition among wireless technologies, including Zigbee, EnOcean, Z-wave, Wi-Fi6LoWPAN (Thread), and Bluetooth Smart, will mitigate its influence.
Companies associated with each of these applications continue to put considerable investment and effort in ensuring the privacy of their technology. Consequently, the market has experienced a chaotic rollout of wireless sensor-enabled products. Home automation and similar application stakeholders have been among the quickest to launch products.
The dominance of the end-application vertical reflects this factor. Its influence should recede as other end applications, notably in the industrial domain, aggressively adopt wireless sensors. Intelligent transportation-driven automotive engineering and design domains are dominated more by electronic technologies than by mechanical technologies. Accordingly, this trend is pushing growth in the wireless sensors market.
During the forecast period of this report, the market for wireless sensors for ecology and agriculture applications in the Americas is expected to achieve the highest growth rate. Wireless sensors can collect information about crop growth, proper watering patterns and fertilizer requirements.
The agriculture industry is faced with the challenge of growing enough food for the world's growing population. The increasing use of wireless sensors for agriculture is expected to boost the growth of the wireless sensors market in the Americas.
Also, the increasing adoption of IoT-based wireless sensors across end-user applications is expected to drive the growth of the wireless sensors market. End-user applications include home automation, energy infrastructure, healthcare, industrial automation, logistics and transport, ecology and agriculture, and defense and surveillance.
The prominent players in the market include ABB, Digi International, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser, Honeywell International Inc., HP (Aruba Networks), Johnson Controls International plc, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc. (CSR), Renesas, Robert Bosch AG (Bosch Security Systems), Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and United Technologies Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Fundamentals of Sensors
- Wireless Sensors
- IoT and WSN
- Mesh Networks
- Sensor Life Cycle Assessment
- Technology Life Cycle
- Market Trend Analysis
- Overview
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Market Influences
- Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Increased Adoption of Wireless Sensors Across Various Applications for Remote Monitoring
- The Growth of Smart Cities
- The Growth of Industrial Internet of Things
- Rising Potential for Wireless Sensors in Environmental Monitoring (Ecology) and Agriculture
- Synergies/Collaborations Between Various Wireless Standards and Their Increasing Usage in Industrial Applications
- Market Restraints
- Security and Privacy Issues of WSNs
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Sensors Market
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Measurable Parameters
- Wireless Temperature Sensors
- Wireless Pressure Sensors
- Wireless Level Sensors
- Wireless Flow Sensors
- Wireless Chemical Composition Sensors
- Wireless Biological Characteristic Sensors
- Wireless Motion and Position Sensors
- Wireless Surveillance and Image Sensors
- Wireless Humidity Sensors
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Wireless Standard/Technology
- 802.15.4 Standard/Technology
- Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart
- Bluetooth Smart: The Game Changer
- RFID
- Near-Field Communication: A Special Case of RFID
- Wi-Fi, IPv6 over Low-power Wireless Personal Area Networks and Thread
- ZigBee and RF4CE
- Zigbee PRO
- Zigbee IP
- Zigbee Smart Energy Standard
- Other 802.15.4-based Technologies
- WirelessHART
- ISA100.11a Standard
- EnOcean
- Z-Wave
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
- Industrial Automation
- Energy Infrastructure
- Ecology and Agriculture
- Logistics and Transport
- Defense and Surveillance
- Healthcare
- Home Automation and Other Indoor Applications Domain
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- ABB
- Banner Engineering Corp.
- Digi International
- Dust Networks Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser
- Enocean
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks)
- Jacobs Engineering Inc. (Apprion)
- Johnson Controls International Plc (Tyco International Plc)
- KCF Technologies
- Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems
- Microchip Technology (Microsemi Corp. And Atmel)
- Moog Crossbow
- NXP Semiconductor
- Renesas Electronics Corp. (Integrated Device Technology)
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens Ag
- STMicroelectronics N.V.
- Texas Instruments
- United Technologies Corp.
