Middle East & Africa Automotive Fabric Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Application, Covering Material Type

Further, due to the growing demand for vehicles, increasing initiatives for safety, surging production volume of vehicle, rising disposable income, and rising living standards of people, the automotive fabric market is experiencing the most rapid development in the region. Furthermore, the government also provides several initiatives such as business benefits, tax-free zones, and mandatory insurance coverage that attracts many foreign entities to the Middle East automotive industry and thereby assist in its expansion. Moreover, many multinational companies are investing in the manufacturing sector in different countries across the Middle East and Africa, which is further driving the demand for automotive fabric in the Middle East and Africa.



In case of COVID-19 outbreak, in Middle East & Africa, especially South Africa, witnessed an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, which led to the discontinuation of automotive manufacturing activities.In addition, other automotive components manufacturing sector has negatively impacted the demand for automotive fabric during the early months of 2020.



Moreover, decline in the overall manufacturing activities has led to discontinuation of automotive equipment manufacturing projects, thereby reducing the demand for automotive fabric.Similar trend was witnessed in other Middle East & African countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE.



However, the countries are likely to overcome the drop in demand with the economic activities regaining their pace, especially in the beginning of the 2021.



Based on application, the covering material segment led the Middle East & Africa automotive fabric market in 2019.The interior of vehicle is considered to be attractive part and significantly promotes the value of the car.



The focus over vehicle interior material along with in-vehicle textile and fabrics is expected to rise with the shifting consumer lifestyle and growing focus towards safety, quality, and aesthetic properties.The vehicle covering material forms an essential part of vehicle interior and adds to overall aesthetic.



Apart from providing aesthetic appeal, these materials offer safety and quality features.The different type of car covering material used are nylon, polyester, vinyl leather, and faux materials.



Other than this, hybrid form of materials is also used in the form of car seat cover. Such materials offer several functional characteristics that includes durability coupled with resistance to light and abrasion, water vapor permeability (breath ability) along with protection from UV radiation. It is quite imperative that such covering materials should withstand extreme conditions.



The overall Middle East & Africa automotive fabric market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Middle East & Africa automotive fabric market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



A few of the key companies operating in the market are Bader Gmbh and Co.



KG, DK Leather Corporation Berhad, Lear Corporation, Martur, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

