Middle East & Africa Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and End Users

Emulsion of robotics is also bolstering the growth of the industry. Robotics is expected to play a supplementary role in IoT and pick-by-light technology in the automated storage system. In such a system, all the entities can relate to each other and communicate as soon as an input command is given by the operator from a remote location or the same location on a monitor. A sensor mounted on the robotic device would initiate the movement in the direction where the item needs to be picked or stored. Pick-by-light technology at the output will guide the robot to the accurate location of the product. Once the product is extracted or inserted from or into the storage location, the result would be updated at the main server via a sensor

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait are the main countries facing the economic effects of COVID-19 in the Middle East and African region.It is becoming clear with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading through the above-mentioned countries that a few can avoid its effects, posing major challenges for all sectors.



The retail industry across the Middle East has being severely impacted due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the starting of 2020.However, to combat the huge economic impact, countries like the UAE have taken necessary steps to continue economic activities across the region.



The UAE government is promoting the adoption of advanced technology across the industries to increase efficiency among them.This has influenced the brands across the region to go online for increasing sales during the period.



These initiatives have influenced the growth of the commerce industry across region. For instance, ~80% of the consumers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia have shifted to the online medium of purchasing good owing to the pandemic. Similarly, according to a study conducted by The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, 70% of the companies operating in the retail industry of the country is expected to shutdown owing to the outbreak of the corona virus. Dubai’s economy is focused on sectors such as hospitality, tourism, entertainment, logistics, property, and retail, and it is one of the most diversified and non-oil dependent economies in the Gulf. While its hotels and restaurants are well-known around the world, nearly half of the restaurants and hotels surveyed by the company plan to close. Similarly, 74% of travel and tourism businesses are projected to close because of the massive losses suffered during the lockdown, as are 30% of transportation, storage, and communications businesses. These adverse impact in the main industries operating in the region is expected to have an adverse impact in the ASRS market as well owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The Chemicals segment led the automated storage and retrieval system market in 2020.Chemical facilities deal with immense pressures related to the manufacturing of products that, in most cases, are harsh environments.



Material and chemical handling equipment, as well as its workers, are exposed to extreme temperatures and substances in day-to-day operations, resulting in difficulty in maintaining maximum efficiency.The cost-effectiveness of chemical manufacturers is closely associated with effectual operations, making it vital for operational approaches to be reliable, scalable, and efficient.



ASRS for chemical handling and chemical warehouse automation helps in optimizing warehouse processes as well as maximizing savings and efficiencies. This has led to the high adoption of the solutions by the chemical industry.



The overall MEA automated storage and retrieval system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA automated storage and retrieval system market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA automated storage and retrieval system market. SSI SCHAEFER GROUP, Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Kardex Group, KNAPP AG, Autocrib, Inc among the leading companies in the MEA automated storage and retrieval system market.

