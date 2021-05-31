Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of SDT Molecular Pte Ltd (SDT) as distributor of Microbix’s quality assessment products (QAPs™) for four Asia-Pacific territories.



Under an agreement between the parties, SDT has been appointed as distributor of Microbix’s QAPs for Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, and its home base of Singapore. SDT will thereby provide customer service, sales and marketing, distribution, and related logistical support for Microbix’s QAPs in these four Asia-Pacific territories. SDT brings advanced technologies and innovative products to healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinical laboratories to improve the lives of patients. SDT has a strong track-record in molecular diagnostics, with specific focus on infectious and genetic diseases and with experience in development, manufacturing, distribution, and customer support via a team of highly-trained technical salespeople. SDT is also accredited for Good Distribution Practice for Medical Devices (GDPMDS) with SOCOTEC Certification International.

Microbix’s QAPs line now consists of over 70 products to help support the accuracy of various diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Most recently, Microbix has added QAPs to support the accuracy of molecular (e.g., RT-PCR) diagnostic tests for the three most common variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 disease) – the so-called Brazilian, South African, and UK variants. It is important to patient-care for public health authorities to know whether test accuracy is impacted by these variant strains, and the extent of their prevalence in the population.

In addition to Microbix’s leading SARS-CoV-2 molecular-test and antigen-test QAPs, SDT is particularly interested in Microbix’s QAPs for support of accuracy of testing for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Mycoplasma genitalium (MGEN) – two infections of great importance in sexual health and reproductive health testing. SDT notes that it has clinical laboratory customers performing these tests but that have been unable to access the necessary quality sample or control materials.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix stated, “SDT approached us looking for products to complete their IVD test offerings. Learning about their technical competence, and that they have customers specifically looking for the products we have commercially available, confirmed to me that SDT is a perfect partner for the region. We are excited to see them hit the ground running.”

Tan Shirley, founder and CEO of SDT also commented, “With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen and foresee growing demand in quality control reagents for infectious diseases, especially as more diagnostic laboratories and manufacturers are being established. Therefore, we strongly believe that Microbix’s QAPs will complement our portfolio and we look forward to working with Microbix to provide our customers with a complete solution to their diagnostic testing for infectious diseases.”

About Microbix Biosystems

Microbix develops proprietary biological technology solutions for human health and well-being, with about 90 skilled employees and sales growing from a base of over $1 million per month. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, distributed by 1WA (Oneworld Accuracy Inc.), Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution SpA., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, R-Biopharm AG, SDT Molecular Pte Ltd, and Seegene Canada Inc. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably viral transport medium (DxTM™) to stabilize patient samples for lab-based molecular diagnostic testing and Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots. Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQB, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of the distribution agreement or SDT, the referenced product lines, Microbix’s business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

