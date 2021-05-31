New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075697/?utm_source=GNW

Oral anticoagulants are widely used drugs and are highly effective in preventing thromboembolism among AFib patients. However, the use of anticoagulants may lead to bleeding in AFib patients; thus, anticoagulant reversal drugs are used to prevent bleeding. The anticoagulant reversal drugs play an important role in managing and reducing blood loss by reversing the effect of the anticoagulant drug. A study was conducted in the Arabian Gulf, including Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar, in 2016; the study group included subjects above the age of 18 from 64 health centers. The prevalence of peripheral vascular disease (PVD) was found to be 13.5% in the UAE population. Thus, such high prevalence of atrial fibrillation favors the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drug market in Middle East and Africa.



Based on product, the Middle East and Africa anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, AndeXXa, protamine, idarucizumab, and tranexamic acid.In 2019, the vitamin K segment accounted for the largest market share.



It is a reliable and fast alternative to fresh frozen plasma to control excessive bleeding as it has properties to reverse the effects of oral anticoagulant treatments, which contributes to the wide acceptance for this product. On the other hand, the market for AndeXXa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Middle East and Africa includes countries such as South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.These countries have also registered a significant number of positive novel coronavirus cases.



The Middle East and Africa have a developing healthcare sector.The countries in these regions are highly dependent on medical devices and pharmaceutical products imported from developed countries from other regions.



Therefore, governments in these countries find it challenging to procure anticoagulant reversal drugs.The COVID–19 has a remarkable impact on the heart.



In many of the hospitals, general surgical procedures are being delayed, to prioritize the COVID–19 patients. Therefore, the lowered number of surgical procedures has led to the lowered need of anticoagulant reversal drugs that are used to reduce the excess blood loss during operations. However, as the crisis continues and government enforces relaxations on importing these drugs, the anticoagulant reversal drugs market players are expected to witness significant growth in the number of orders in the coming months.



The Middle East and Africa anticoagulant reversal drug market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Middle East and Africa anticoagulant reversal drug market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Middle East and Africa anticoagulant reversal drug market. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), CSL Limited, and Grifols, S.A. are among the players operating in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075697/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________