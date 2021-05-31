Suominen Corporation – Manager’s transaction: Borgman Björn

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation May 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (EEST)



Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Borgman Björn

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20210531091733_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-31

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,153 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,153 Volume weighted average price: N/A

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications & IR, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747



Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.