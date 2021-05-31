The Worldwide Stem Cell Manufacturing Industry is Expected to Reach $18 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables, Instrument, HSCs, MSCs, iPSCs, ESCs), Application (Research, Clinical (Autologous, Allogenic), Cell & Tissue Banking), End-user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Tissue Bank), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Stem Cell Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 18 billion by 2026 from USD 11.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market

The Stem Cell Manufacturing market by product is categorized into consumables, instruments, and stem cell lines. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of consumables, rising stem cell research, and increasing demand for stem cell therapies.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Stem Cell Manufacturing market

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to supportive regulatory framework and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public awareness about stem cell-based treatments.

North America: the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market

North America accounted for the largest share of the Stem Cell Manufacturing market. Factors such as private funding and grants to support the clinical evaluation of stem cells for various applications are the major factors driving the market growth.

