New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa and South America Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075696/?utm_source=GNW

81 million in 2019 to US$ 57.25 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. Rice husk is a renewable and low-cost commodity used as an adsorbent for removing various toxins from drinking water. It can also be used for removing contaminants such as dyes, phenols, organic compounds, pesticides, inorganic anions, and heavy metals. Moreover, rice husk ash can be used as the base material for developing novel water purification systems in low-income households. It is cast in a matrix of cement and pebbles, and the setup is molded into a filtration bed; this filtration system can trap up to 95% of turbidity and bacteria from water. Rice husk ash is also being impregnated with the iron hydroxide to remove arsenic from water and with aluminum hydroxide to remove fluoride ions from water. Therefore, the growing use of bio-based adsorbents such as rice husk ash in developing countries is a key factor generating ample growth opportunities for the drinking water adsorbents market players. This is fueling the drinking water adsorbents market in the MEA and SAM.

Based on product, the MEA and SAM drinking water adsorbents market is segmented into zeolite, clay, activated alumina, activated carbon, manganese oxide, cellulose, and others.The zeolite segment is expected register the highest CAGR in the market in these regions during the forecast period.



Zeolites are crystalline, microporous, and hydrated form of aluminosilicates, which are produced with the help of hydrothermal crystallization of aluminosilicate gels.Currently, they are synthesized with the help of low-cost raw materials in uniform sizes, to meet several application-specific requirements.



Zeolites are significantly used as an ion exchanger, along with a catalyst and an adsorbent, in a diversified application base.Natural zeolite is a recently found and robust natural filter medium for water filtration; it performs better than sand and carbon filters by providing purer water and higher throughput rates while requiring less maintenance.



Moreover, natural and modified zeolites used for purification perform well with up to 97% ammonia removal capabilities. Further, they can also eliminate the unwanted cations present in drinking water.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting the MEA and SAM.Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, and the UAE are among the MEA countries with a high number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.



These countries have experienced hindered economic and industrial growth in the past few months.The region comprises several growing economies such as the UAE, which are the prospective markets for drinking water adsorbents providers due to the presence of huge and diverse customer base.



Most of the businesses in these countries have suspended their operations and are expected to operate with a slower pace.The MEA countries are taking significant containment measures to control the infection spread.



The COVID-19 outbreak has severely affected the drinking water adsorbents market due to the shutdown of various drinking water adsorbents facilities in the MEA. In SAM, Brazil has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Argentina, among others. The governments of SAM countries are taking several initiatives to protect people and control the spread of COVID-19 through lockdowns, trade bans, and travel restrictions. These measures are affecting their economic growth due to lower export revenues, both from the drop in commodity prices and reduction in export volumes. The outbreak has also resulted in the shutdown of production plants, which has impacted the growth of the chemical industries in SAM, thereby limiting the drinking water adsorbents market growth in the region.



The drinking water adsorbents market size in MEA and SAM has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the drinking water adsorbents market in the MEA and SAM with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the MEA and SAM drinking water adsorbents market.BASF SE, Dupont, KURARAY CO.



LTD, Lenntech B.V., and Purolite are among the key players operating in the market in these regions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________