Worldwide Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by $2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report on automotive diagnostic scan tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of vehicle workshops, increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, and governing bodies mandating safety regulations.
The automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of self-healing cars and smartphone connectivity with automotive diagnostic scan tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on automotive diagnostic scan tools market covers the following areas:
- Automotive diagnostic scan tools market sizing
- Automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast
- Automotive diagnostic scan tools market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors that include ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG. Also, the automotive diagnostic scan tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- PC-based tools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hand-held tools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACTIA Group
- AVL DiTEST GmbH
- CarMD.com Corp.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- DENSO Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Snap-on Inc.
- Softing AG
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
