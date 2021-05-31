The Middle East and Africa Allergy Treatment market is expected to reach US$ 2,023.40 million by 2028 from US$ 1,292.33 million in 2020

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Allergy Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Allergy Type, and Treatment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075695/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of awareness about allergy treatments is a key factor restraining the market growth.



The allergies are hypersensitive responses from human immune system to the substance that come in contact with body.Severe allergy can be life threatening which disturb the normal functioning of organs such as asthma causes poor functioning of lungs.



The most effective treatment for allergy is to avoid the known allergens, while there are medications such as steroids and antihistamines and other therapies which prevent allergies.According to the European Community Respiratory Health survey published in 2018, ~ 10–30% of adults and nearly 40% of children are affected by allergic rhinitis across the world.



Immunotherapy has shown positive and long-term benefits in allergic patients and is suitable for self-administration and medicine usage in homecare settings.Therefore, immunotherapy has emerged as a safe and effective alternative subcutaneous route for both chronic and recurrent allergies.



Also, developments in the pharmaceuticals industry have enabled companies to offer treatment for varied allergy reactions. Such developments in the food allergy treatment options and their effectiveness are the factors boosting the allergy treatment market growth.



With the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was discovered that a significant number of people around the world were suffering from chronic respiratory diseases, such as respiratory allergies, such as allergic rhinitis, and sinusitis.The allergy immunotherapies market in this pandemic is rising due to the increasing awareness about treatments of asthma and allergic diseases linked to viral infection in the region.



Thus, the rising need for allergy treatment is likely to boost the Middle East allergy treatment market.



The Middle East and Africa Allergy treatment market, based on the allergy type was segmented into eye allergy, rhinitis, asthma, skin allergy, food allergies, and other allergies. In 2020, the rhinitis segment held the largest share of the market, whereas the food allergies segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



The Middle East and Africa Allergy treatment market, based on the treatment was segmented into anti-allergy drugs, and immunotherapy.In 2020, the anti-allergy drugs segment held the largest share of the market.



However, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



A few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the Middle East and Africa allergy treatment market are World Allergy Organization (WAO), Global Alliance against Chronic Respiratory Diseases (GARD) and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075695/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________