Newly Acquired VitalHub Subsidiary S12 Solutions Reports Recent Sales Since February 2021

S12 Solutions is a UK-based company, which helps mental health professionals efficiently complete Mental Health Act 1983 (“MHA”) processes. S12 Solutions is a digital platform, which connects Approved Mental Health Professionals (“AMHPs”) with approved section 12 (“s.12”) doctors for MHA assessments in England. AMHPs are able to find available, local doctors, create s.12 doctor claims, and both AMHPs and doctors can create, complete and share electronic statutory MHA forms.

Founded in 2017, S12’s platform supports mental health crisis care pathway efficiency through timely access to the best available assessing team for service users, more assessment preparation time for AMHPs, and greater control over contact information and s.12 work for doctors. Since February 2021, S12 has added new users totalling: 562 AMHPs, 267 s.12 doctors, and 16 claims processors.

S12 contracts signed since February 2021 include:

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland : 3 Clinical Commissioning Groups (“CCGs”), 1 Trust, 3 Local Authority (“LA”), as a new contract

: 3 Clinical Commissioning Groups (“CCGs”), 1 Trust, 3 Local Authority (“LA”), as a new contract Hertfordshire: 2 CCGs, 1 Trust, and 1 LA, as a new contract

2 CCGs, 1 Trust, and 1 LA, as a new contract Coventry and Warwickshire : 1 Trust, 2 LAs, as an expansion of the existing contract

: 1 Trust, 2 LAs, as an expansion of the existing contract North Cumbria: 1 CCG, 2 Trusts, 1 LA, as a contract renewal

1 CCG, 2 Trusts, 1 LA, as a contract renewal Central and North West London: 1CCG, 1 Trust, 5 LAs, as a new contract

1CCG, 1 Trust, 5 LAs, as a new contract Kent : 1 CCG, 1 Trust, 2 Las, as a new contract

: 1 CCG, 1 Trust, 2 Las, as a new contract Devon: 1 Trust, 2 LAs, as a new contract



Moreover, since February 2021 the following contracts went live:

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland : standard platform

: standard platform Lincolnshire : standard platform

: standard platform CNWL : standard platform

: standard platform OXLEAS : standard platform

: standard platform Hampshire and Southampton: additional feature to existing implementation



“We are delighted with the continued progress and traction being achieved by the S12 team,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The S12 Platform solves a significant market need through addressing the bottleneck in the delivery of care imposed by the Mental Health Act processes. We see significant opportunity to leverage the S12 technology platform toward continuing expansion, both within its current mental health application, and to disrupt additional healthcare market verticals.”

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

