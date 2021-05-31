New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Component, 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modelling Application, and Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075691/?utm_source=GNW

The 3D mapping and modelling tools are used among enterprises for designing and engineering applications. These tools allow designers and engineers to streamline the planning and designing operations along with enhancing the overall user experience. At present, the 3D mapping and modelling market is dominated by large enterprises in terms of revenue share owing to the large-scale operations of these enterprises coupled with high adoption of such 3D mapping and modelling solutions in developed regions such as MEA and North America. Additionally, large enterprises are prominently driving the trend of digital transformation to improve overall operational efficiency and enhance end user experience. Therefore, the rising adoption of digital solutions and cloud computing among SMEs are projected to offer attractive growth opportunities to the market players operating in the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market during the forecast period. Moreover, with the growing adoption and popularity of cloud-based 3D mapping and modelling solutions, SMEs are now increasing their investment in 3D mapping and modelling solutions for cost benefits and easy integration. Thus, this factor would propel the growth of the market along with offering ample opportunities to the market players to expand their existence in the market.



Among the MEA countries, Iran and South Africa have reported the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.Iraq, Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are among the other countries facing the economic impact due to the outbreak.



The region comprises various growing economies, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, that are considered the prospective markets for market players.Various containment measures, such as travel restrictions, factory shutdown, and lockdowns, taken by the government have hampered the manufacturing sector in this region.



Further, these measures have impacted the on-going construction, energy and power, infrastructure, and logistics projects. Thus, slowdown in various industrial and commercial activities has impacted the growth of the 3D mapping and modelling market in MEA.



Based on organization type, the inspection and measurement segment led the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market in 2020.The 3D mapping tools enable the users to visualize the physical or projected object on display surface.



Further, by gathering the physical or projected specifications, the users can illustrate the object in 3D on display surfaces.These capabilities of 3D mapping tools enable designers to inspect and measure various physical dimensions and specification of the physical or projected object, which subsequently allows designer and inspection personnel to gather necessary data with regard to the object.



Inspection and measurement facilitate visualization of objects and spaces in three-dimensional space through the procurement of various types of data inputs, such as images and videos etc. and processing them by using 3D mapping tools to reveal depth information. This type of information helps in better planning and designing solutions for solving real time business problems related to space management, floor management, inventory management, and logistics management among many other such applications, which ultimately drives the growth of the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market.



The overall MEA 3D mapping and modelling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA 3D mapping and modelling market. Bentley Systems Incorporated, Alphabet Inc., Esri, Autodesk, Inc., Intermap Technologies, Trimble Inc SaaB AB, Dassault Systèmes SE, Adobe, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Topcon Corporation, and Apple Inc are among the leading companies operating in the market

