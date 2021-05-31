79North Announces the Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on May 26, 2021 were duly passed.

No. Resolutions For Against Votes Withheld 01 To re-elect Jon North as a director of the Company. 27,478,631 0 0 02 To re-elect Daryl Hodges as a director of the Company. 27,478,631 0 0 03 To re-elect Philip MacDonnell as a director of the Company. 27,478,631 0 0 04 To elect Oscar Louzada as a director of the Company. 27,478,631 0 0 05 To appoint Stern & Lovrics LLP as auditors for the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration. 27,478,631 0 0

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North’s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. 79North has 85,878,941 common shares issued and outstanding and 138,126,826 common shares on a fully diluted basis.