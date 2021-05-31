ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital
At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 23 March 2021 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 20 May 2021.
Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2021 is hereby published:
|Type
|Number of shares
|Number of votes
|Capital
|A shares of DKK 1,000
|10,468,107
|20,936,214
|DKK 10,468,107,000
|A shares of DKK 500
|216
|216
|DKK 108,000
|B shares of DKK 1,000
|8,907,718
|N/A
|DKK 8,907,718,000
|B shares of DKK 500
|166
|N/A
|DKK 83,000
|Total share capital
|DKK 19,376,016,000
Copenhagen, 31 May 2021
Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
