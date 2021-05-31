English Danish

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Information about changed number of votes and share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 23 March 2021 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 20 May 2021.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2021 is hereby published:

Type Number of shares Number of votes Capital A shares of DKK 1,000 10,468,107 20,936,214 DKK 10,468,107,000 A shares of DKK 500 216 216 DKK 108,000 B shares of DKK 1,000 8,907,718 N/A DKK 8,907,718,000 B shares of DKK 500 166 N/A DKK 83,000





Total share capital DKK 19,376,016,000

Copenhagen, 31 May 2021

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

