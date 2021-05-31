Information about changed number of votes and share capital

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company on 23 March 2021 it was decided to decrease the Company’s share capital by cancellation of treasury shares. The capital decrease was finally completed and registered with the Danish Business Authority on 20 May 2021.

Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 32, the total number of voting rights and the total amount of capital in the Company as of 31 May 2021 is hereby published:

TypeNumber of sharesNumber of votesCapital
A shares of DKK 1,00010,468,107 20,936,214DKK 10,468,107,000
A shares of DKK 500216216DKK 108,000
B shares of DKK 1,0008,907,718N/ADKK 8,907,718,000
B shares of DKK 500166N/ADKK 83,000


Total share capital DKK 19,376,016,000

Copenhagen, 31 May 2021

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

   

