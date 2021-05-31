The Europe transient protein expression market is expected to reach US$ 245.9 million in 2027 from US$ 172.5 million in 2019

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Transient Protein Expression Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075684/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of products limits the transient protein expression market growth.



Transient protein expression procedure has been widely in use for animal and plant cells for the last three decades.However, in the recent few years, significant evolution in proteomics has resulted in the development of recombinant proteins.



The effective results of transient protein expression in animals and plants have increased research and product development for human applications.Various companies, including biopharmaceuticals and contract research and development organizations have channelized their efforts toward the development of products based on transient protein expression-based products.



The adoption of transient protein expression allows companies to get various genes to develop recombinant proteins without delaying cell line generation.Thus, the quick process of cell line development with required gene expression, companies are widely attracted towards uniform proteins that have drug-like properties, which allows production of vaccines and viral vectors.



In addition, the transient protein expression process is widely being used in the production of monoclonal antibodies, modified human proteins, growth factors and cytokines, hormones, and blood products.



The COVID–19 pandemic has resulted in rise in the use of transient protein expression in vaccine development.Various researchers have started studying the novel coronavirus extensively, with the use of transient protein expression.



The transient protein expression was widely used to produce a positive control protein in the development of in-vitro diagnostics kits.



In transient expression mode, the protein is only expressed for short time, usually for 7–14 days.The process of antibodies production based on transient expression has improved remarkably in the last two decades with antibody yields increasing from low levels (mg/L) to the levels as high as 3 g/L.



Although the transient expression is often thought of as a preclinical research activity, it has been scaled up to at least 100 L.With modern g/L-level transient expression systems, this would represent a useful quantity of materials, whether it be for proof-of-concept clinical trials or IVD manufacturing.



Biotechnology companies are investing in research for COVID-19 vaccine development and testing.For instance, Merck KGaA, Germany, is supporting more than 50 potential COVID-19 vaccine development projects by supplying products and reagents for diagnostics, along with supporting the players engaged in investigating active pharmaceutical ingredients for the treatment of patients with Covid-19 pneumonia.



According to the quarterly report, sales of the Process Solutions business unit of Merck increased organically by 26.5% in the Q3 2020. Moreover, the Research Solutions business unit reported the organic revenue growth of 9.5%, partially due to the good business recovery following the operations resuming at academic laboratories after the first half of 2020. Moreover, the Research & Applied Solutions produced organic sales growth of 3.7%. Further, in December 2020, QIAGEN launched its QuantiFERON SARS-CoV-2 RUO solution that can detect the T-cell responses of human immune system to the SARS-CoV-2, which may help researchers learn more about immunity levels and disease progression.



In the long run, the demand for components required for transient protein expression in Europe is likely to increase with the rapidly prevalence of Covid -19 as well as other diseases such as cancer. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the European transient protein expression market is high.



Based on product type, the Europe transient protein expression market is segmented into instruments, reagents, expression vectors, and competent cells. The instruments segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the expression vectors segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the Europe transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development. The genomic research segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.



The Europe transient protein expression market, by end user, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

