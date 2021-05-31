Simply Better Brands’ PureKana Recognized as a Top Ten CBD Company in Brightfield Group Research Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) is proud to highlight results from Brightfield Group’s quarterly report naming its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana, LLC, ("PureKana"), as a top ten CBD company. Brightfield Group’s reports and rankings are the highest standard in the CBD sector, assessed using the most comprehensive datasets in the industry. PureKana’s placement as a top ten company on Brightfield’s most recent report highlights the Company’s growth as a globally recognized brand producing the highest quality and all-natural CBD products.



"We are thrilled at receiving this Top 10 ranking in a category of over 3,000 brands while ranking #4 in brand awareness. Every day at PureKana, our mission is to create memorable experiences and products for our consumers through innovation," says Simply Better Brands CEO Kathy Casey. "To be recognized in such a meaningful way by our industry’s CBD community is yet another mark of distinction demonstrating our company’s commitment to excellence, and how we are elevating from our competition."

The Brightfield report notes that PureKana is most known among CBD consumers for its "high quality" products and "ability to improve well-being." Consumer feedback reported a top-tier 91.8% percent overall satisfaction rating with 91.1% of users likely to repeat purchase or recommend the brand to others. As insight into why consumers purchase PureKana, Brightfield’s top brand descriptors include "Reliable," "Calming," and "Trustworthy".

"By diligently surrounding high-quality natural ingredients with science-based, active ingredient formulas, we have built a loyal following with relief seekers and stressed out millennials," continues Kathy Casey. "We prioritize our customers’ experiences above all else."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit https://purekana.com/investor-relations/ .

For further information:

Brian Meadows

Chief Financial Officer

‎Ph: +1 (855) 553-7441

Email: ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Davis Richardson

Media and Investor Relations

Ph: +1 (917) 232-8960

Email: davis@amwpr.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking statements and information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the CBD industry and to the Company, as set forth in the Company’s Filing Statement in respect of its qualifying transaction filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements and information, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the ‎policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press ‎release.‎