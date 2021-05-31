Invitation to Ferratum Oyj’s Capital Markets Day on 8 June 2021

Helsinki, 31 May 2021 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") invites financial analysts, institutional and retail investors to a Capital Markets Day, to be held virtually, on Tuesday, 8 June 2021 at 14:00 CET.

During the event, top management will provide an update on the Group’s strategic ambitions, including the new brand and tribes, and on the Group’s financial targets.

The program and link to the webcast of the event is available on the Group’s website https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/cmd.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. The company will publish a recording of the presentations after the event.

