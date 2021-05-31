ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|24-May-21
|58,870
|530.8251
|31,249,673.64
|25-May-21
|56,972
|548.5179
|31,250,161.80
|26-May-21
|57,465
|543.8036
|31,249,673.87
|27-May-21
|57,639
|542.1686
|31,250,055.94
|28-May-21
|56,899
|549.2130
|31,249,670.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
