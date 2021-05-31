ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 24-May-21 58,870 530.8251 31,249,673.64 25-May-21 56,972 548.5179 31,250,161.80 26-May-21 57,465 543.8036 31,249,673.87 27-May-21 57,639 542.1686 31,250,055.94 28-May-21 56,899 549.2130 31,249,670.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).