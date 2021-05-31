With 34.4% CAGR, Global Flexible Display Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 73 Billion by 2026: Research Report by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Flexible Display Market by Type (LCD, OLED, Electronic Paper Display (EPD), and LED), By Material Type (Glass, Plastic, and Others), By Technology (Emissive, and Non-emissive), By Application (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Wearables, Televisions & Digital Signage Systems, Personal Computers and Laptops, E-reader, Vehicles & Public Transports, and Smart Homes Appliances): Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Flexible Display Market was estimated at USD 12.4 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 73 Billion by 2026. The global Flexible Display Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4% from 2021 to 2026”.

Flexible displays are lightweight, indestructible, and adaptable. Active-matrix displays, such as thin-film transistors on a plastic substrate, are used in this technology. Flexible displays provide numerous advantages such as bendable, lightweight, shatter-proof, portable, unbreakable, ultra-thin, and consuming minimal energy.

Industry Major Market Players

Atmel Corporation Universal Display Corporation

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Delta Electronics Inc.

Dupont Display

E Ink Holdings Inc.

FlexEnable Limited

Hewlett-Packard Company

Innolux Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Materion Corporation

Nanolumens

Novaled AG

Panasonic Corporation

ROYOLE Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Tianma

Viewpointec

OSRAM Automotive

Market Dynamics & Growth Factors

Rapid Technological Advancement Drives the Market Growth

Over the past few years, the flexible display market has seen great technological breakthroughs. Compared to classic CRT-based display technologies, display devices now offer higher resolution, better contrast ratio, and lower power usage. The display market's intense competition has resulted in new product developments and releases with appealing aesthetics and high-end specs. For instance, LG released a wallpaper TV in January 2017. It has a 4 mm deep flexible screen that can be magnetized to the wall. OLED W TVs is the brand name for this TV line. It includes models that are ultra-thin and bendable, with sizes ranging from 65 to 77 inches. In January 2017, Samsung Display had launched curved quantum dot displays that include CH711 and the formerly released CF791 and CFG70 gaming monitors. These gaming monitors offer enhanced design with rich colors to promote an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, some of the huge smartphone manufacturers have already patented their foldable gadget designs. For example, Apple was awarded a patent in May 2019 for a foldable screen that may be used on iPhones and other devices. LG has also trademarked four new brands: LG Flex, LG Duplex, LG Bendi, and LG Foldi, this indicates the company is getting closer to presenting its foldable display devices at upcoming events. Xiaomi and Huawei had intended to employ Samsung Display's foldable smartphone panels at the start of 2020. Previously, Huawei's Mate X had foldable panels from BOE of China, while Xiaomi's Mi Mix Alpha had a flexible display from Visionox, a Chinese display manufacturer. Xiaomi had a patent for a pull-out phone with a sidebar last year. The patent was authorized and published in December 2019, and it will utilize Samsung Display's foldable smartphone screens. Thereby, certain launches are propelling the market growth.

With the introduction of devices Q-dot LED and OLED, companies like LG Display Co., Ltd, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd have led the display market into a new era. OLEDs have a wider viewing angle and a higher contrast ratio than LCDs, and they are also brighter. OLEDs also have high refresh rates, allowing for high-definition video. Consumers are drawn to display products with appealing appearances and excellent features, such as TVs, desktop monitors, notebooks, and mobile phones. The display market has been transformed by items based on OLED technology.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Flexible Display Market

The worldwide electronics sector has experienced dual impacts as a result of the epidemic. The production of electronics parts has been ceased due to a logistical bottleneck and a lack of manpower availability around the world. On the other side, non-essential items are no longer being delivered by numerous e-commerce sites around the world. Moreover, the surge in online education; remote working have increased the demand for display devices.

Global Flexible Display Market: Segmentation

The global flexible display market is segregated into type, material type, technology, and application. The types are LCD, OLED, Electronic Paper Display (EPD), and LED. In terms of material type, the market has been classified into glass, plastic, and others. Based on technology, the industry has been bifurcated into emissive, and non-emissive. The application of the market is bifurcated into smartphones & tablets, smart wearables, televisions & digital signage systems, personal computers and laptops, e-reader, vehicles & public transports, and smart home appliances.

Asia Pacific Region Dominates the Global Flexible Display Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the flexible display market, with a large market share. The presence of multiple consumer electronics manufacturers and a large client base, are thought to be driving expansion. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are leading the way in the development of flexible displays in the region, and their products are cutting-edge. China is a major producer of flexible OLED displays; for example, China's Chengdu facility produces more than 70 million sheets of flexible phone displays each year. Similarly, Mianyang is predicted to increase its output in order to expand the region's display panel manufacturing capabilities, boosting demand for flexible displays over the forecast period. The market is being fueled by the increasing competition among players in this sector, which is fueled by the growing integration of these components with electronic devices.

North America accounted for more than 20% of total revenue. Due to the growing need for energy-efficient gadgets, the regional market is growing steadily. Because of the high demand for flexible displays in the automobile industry, Europe is likely to develop significantly in the future years.

The global flexible display market is segmented as follows:

By Type:

LCD

OLED

Electronic Paper Display (EPD)

LED

By Material Type:

Glass

Plastic

Others

By Technology:

Emissive

Non-emissive

By Application:

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart Wearables

Televisions & Digital Signage Systems

Personal Computers and Laptops

E-reader

Vehicles & Public Transports

Smart Homes Appliances

