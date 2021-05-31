Landsbankinn hf.: Ceases employment at Landsbankinn

Icelandic English

Perla Ösp Ásgeirsdóttir, Managing Director of Risk Management at Landsbankinn, has resigned her position with the Bank and ceased employment.

Perla has been Managing Director of Risk Management at Landsbankinn since 2010. Perla developed a robust, efficient and reliable risk management platform for the Bank, including the implementation of real-time information on risk across the Bank’s entire operation.

“I feel proud to leave the Bank after 11 eventful years, having gained extensive experience and worked with amazing people. Strategy and governance, including risk management, is of the highest standard at Landsbankinn, making it the best bank in Iceland,” says Perla Ösp Ásgeirsdóttir.

“Perla is a strong leader who has steered risk management through extensive changes with foresight and confidence. We have had an excellent work relationship, most recently working together on the Bank’s new strategy and solutions related to the pandemic. On behalf of the Bank’s employees and directors, I thank Perla for her good work and wish her every success in the future,” says Lilja Björk Einarsdóttir, CEO of Landsbankinn.

