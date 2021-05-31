India Mucormycosis Treatment (Black Fungus Drug) Market to Surpass US$ 11.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9.1 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing research and development activities, product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as acquisitions, increasing prevalence of fungal infections, and others.

Key players are engaged in manufacturing anti-fungal drugs, for the treatment of mucormycosis, which will reduce the shortage of the drugs required for the treatment of mucormycosis infection. This is expected to fuel growth of the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 27, 2021, Genetic Life Sciences, a Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical manufacturing company, initiated manufacture of Amphotericin B Emulsion injections for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) infections. The central government announced that the injection will be available in the market at a price of US$ 16.4 (1,200 Indian rupees) for the treatment of mucormycosis.

The increasing government initiatives for the treatment of mucormycosis (black fungus) in India is expected to drive growth of the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 22, 2021, the Central Government of India allocated around 23,680 vials of Amphotericin-B, an antifungal drug, in different states in India, for the treatment of mucormycosis. The allocation was made on the basis of the total number of patients’ in India i.e. around 8,848. Government allocated 5,800 vials in Gujarat, 5,090 vials in Maharashtra, 2,310 vials in Andhra Pradesh, 1,830 vials in Madhya Pradesh, 1,780 vials in Rajasthan, and 1,270 vials in Karnataka.

Market players are indulged in receiving approvals for their anti-fungal drugs from the regulatory authorities for the treatment of mucormycosis in Indian population. This is expected to fuel growth of the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market, over the forecast period. For instance, on May 25, 2021, TLC Pharma, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, received approval for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Amphotericin B liposome injection (AmphoTLC), form the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) of India. The drug can be used in the treatment of fungal infections including mucormycosis infections.

Key Market Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of mucormycosis infections among the Indian population is expected to drive growth of the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market over the forecast period. For instance, on May 20, 2021, Assam government declared mucormycosis (black fungus) infection as an epidemic, after the first reported death due to black fungus.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) market include Natco Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Lyca Pharmaceuticals, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, Lifecare Innovations, Synbiotics Limited, Kamla Lifesciences, Cadila Healthcare Limited, and TLC Pharma Labs

Market Segmentation:

India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) Market, By Drugs: Amphotericin B Isavuconazole Posaconazole Voriconazole Flucytosine Fluconazole Others

India mucormycosis treatment (black fungus drug) Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies







