Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market Report 2021: U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR by 2027

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pharmaceutical Chemicals Market to Reach $260.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Chemicals estimated at US$185.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$260.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

OTC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$14.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Pharmaceutical Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Proprietary Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Proprietary segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$159.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 42 Featured):

BASF SE

Dishman Group

Johnson Matthey PLC

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Lonza Group AG

Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd.

Vertellus Holdings LLC

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for OTC by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Generic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Proprietary by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j30o0t