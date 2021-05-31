Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).  The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 25 May to Friday 28 May:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)53,450 699,878,153
25 May 202132216,421.89445,287,850
26 May 202160016,102.06679,661,240
27 May 202151316,001.83248,208,940
28 May 202138116,113.98956,139,430
Total 24-28 May Friday1,816 29,297,460
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,92416,132.962631,039,820
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)8,764 137,506,557
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)57,190 760,215,433
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)213,743 3,001,234,578
25 May 20211,61817,181.959227,800,410
26 May 20213,01416,872.510050,853,745
27 May 20212,57716,781.115643,244,935
28 May 20211,91516,885.926932,336,550
Total 24-28 May Friday9,124 154,235,640
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*5,84116,904.388498,738,533
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)35,065 577,090,705
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)228,708 3,254,208,751

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 34,874 A shares and 153,894 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.97% of the share capital.                                                                                                       

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 May 2021

