A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Tuesday 25 May to Friday 28 May:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 53,450 699,878,153 25 May 2021 322 16,421.8944 5,287,850 26 May 2021 600 16,102.0667 9,661,240 27 May 2021 513 16,001.8324 8,208,940 28 May 2021 381 16,113.9895 6,139,430 Total 24-28 May Friday 1,816 29,297,460 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,924 16,132.9626 31,039,820 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 8,764 137,506,557 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 57,190 760,215,433 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 213,743 3,001,234,578 25 May 2021 1,618 17,181.9592 27,800,410 26 May 2021 3,014 16,872.5100 50,853,745 27 May 2021 2,577 16,781.1156 43,244,935 28 May 2021 1,915 16,885.9269 32,336,550 Total 24-28 May Friday 9,124 154,235,640 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,841 16,904.3884 98,738,533 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 35,065 577,090,705 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 228,708 3,254,208,751

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 34,874 A shares and 153,894 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.97% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 31 May 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

