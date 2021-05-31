Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Markets Report 2021: Fragment Screening Technique is Projected to Account for $644.2 Million by 2027

Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragment-based Drug Discovery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fragment-based Drug Discovery estimated at US$568 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the period 2020-2027.

Fragment Screening Technique, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11% CAGR and reach US$644.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fragment Optimization Technique segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $168.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Fragment-based Drug Discovery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$168.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$195.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 44 Featured):

Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Beactica AB

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Evotec AG

Sygnature Discovery Ltd.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Fragment-based Drug Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Fragment-based Drug Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Fragment-based Drug Discovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Fragment Screening Technique by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Fragment Optimization Technique by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research Organization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

World 15-Year Perspective for Academic and Research Institutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

