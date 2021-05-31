Announcement of the Management's and Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

SP Group A/S

Søndersø, DENMARK

Today, Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering has sold 15,375 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, to his wife, Anne-Sofie Ravn Bering, at a price of DKK 385.00 equal to DKK 5,919,375.00.

