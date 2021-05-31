Announcement of the Management's and Related parties' trading with SP Group shares

Today, Executive Vice President Lars Ravn Bering has sold 15,375 number of shares in SP Group, ISIN code DK0061027356, to his wife, Anne-Sofie Ravn Bering, at a price of DKK 385.00 equal to DKK 5,919,375.00.
See attachment.
Attachment
Søndersø, DENMARK
