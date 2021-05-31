Automotive Data Logger Market to Develop at 7.2% CAGR by 2027 | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Data Logger Market Analysis

The global automotive data logger market will touch USD 5.75 billion at a 7.2% CAGR in the forecast period (2020- 2027), states the current Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Data logger, simply put, is an electronic instrument that records estimations or events at certain intervals at a specific time period. These are used in vehicles as automotive data logger for ensuring the safety of people and also the vehicle.

Alluring Features that Bolster Market Growth

According to the MRFR report, there are numerous factors that are propelling the automotive data logger market growth. Some of these entail the increased incorporation of technologically advanced solutions in the automotive industry to monitor different factors of vehicles like shock, acceleration, vibration, temperature, and others that has optimized the safety of passengers and cars, the proliferation in the use of electric cars, growing demand for autonomous car testing through advanced electronic architecture in modern cars, and growing developments and technological innovations in the auto industry to monitor and analyze real-time vehicle data. The additional factors adding market growth include the rising inclination towards automation, increase in production of electric cars and autonomous vehicle testing, and technological advances in modern cars.

On the contrary, the high price of data acquisition systems, lack of efficient and skilled workforce to install and maintain data loggers, and improper analyses and collection of data may impede the global automotive data logger market growth over the forecast period.





Get Free Sample PDF Brochure



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6676







COVID-19 Analysis

According to MRFR analysis, there has been a huge drop in the sales of vehicles during the first quarter of 2020 following the shutdowns across various countries and the fluctuations in the price of oil. Top automotive OEMs are using several tactics for mitigating the negative effects on their business via assessing their dealerships for resuming services. The pandemic’s short-term impact has resulted in the closure of assembly plants in the US, interruptions in manufacturing across Europe, and ceased the export of Chinese components. Till the time the breakthrough is not attained, the auto industry may remain resilient, considering the ongoing efforts by top companies for curbing revenue losses by using recovery tactics like mergers and acquisitions, and others.

The outbreak impacted supply chains of the auto sector owing to the government imposed lockdowns on industrial activities and others, thus creating a scarcity of components and raw materials. This disruption in the auto sector has lowered the need for data logger solutions. Governments however have recently granted permission for manufacturing activities and trade and also began vaccination drives in different countries, that is likely to re-establish expansion of auto industries and boost the need for data loggers subsequently.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights on an inclusive analysis of the global automotive data logger market based on connection type, channels, and application.

Based on application, the global automotive data logger market is classified into post-sales and pre-sales. The post-sales segment is again segmented into OBD, fleet management, automotive insurance, and ADAS & safety. Of these, the post-sales segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By channels, the automotive data logger market is segmented into LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet, and CAN & CAN FD. Of these, ethernet will dominate the market over the forecast period for its quick data transfer speed.

By connection type, the global automotive data logger market is segmented into USB, SD card, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi. Of these, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period while the SD card segment will grow at a fast pace over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Americas to Reign Automotive Data Logger Market

Geographically, the global automotive data logger market is bifurcated into Europe, Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will reign the market over the forecast period. Frequent technological advances, enthusiasm shown by vendors to adopt latest technologies, the rising uptake of electric cars in the wake of rising environmental concerns, and early adoption of innovations are adding to the global automotive data logger market growth in the region. Besides, the use of high-performance vehicles is also adding market growth. To test and diagnose these cars advanced technologies such as ECUs, sensors, and cameras are needed that are largely manufactured in the region.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 pages) on Automotive Data Logger Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-data-logger-market-6676







Europe to Hold Second-Largest Share in Automotive Data Logger Market

In Europe, the global automotive data logger market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Fast adoption of electronic architectures in the auto industry, increasing sales of electric cars, the presence of leading economies like France, UK, and Germany coupled with developing nations like Russia and Turkey that are the largest market for automobiles, the region being the hub for adoption of advanced features in automobiles, rapid industrialization, and infrastructural developments are adding to the global automotive data logger market growth in the region.

APAC to Have Healthy Growth in Automotive Data Logger Market

In the APAC region, the global automotive data logger market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The region being the hub for automobile production, rapid industrialization, and infrastructural developments are adding to the global automotive data logger market growth in the region.

In the MEA, the global automotive data logger market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global automotive data logger market report include Transtron Inc. (Japan), myCarma (Canada), NSM Solutions (India), Influx Technology (the U.K.), MadgeTech, Inc (the U.S.), Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), MEN Micro Inc. (the U.S.), Danlaw Technologies India Limited (India), HEM Data Corporation (the U.S.), Dewesoft d.o.o. (Slovenia), Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Xilinx (the U.S.), TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria), National Instruments (the U.S.), Racelogic (the U.K.), Harman International (the U.S.), Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Delphi Technologies (the U.K.), and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), among others.



Share your Queries

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6676







The global automotive data logger market is fragmented and also competitive with the presence of many domestic as well as international industry players. They have incorporated assorted strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the surging needs of the customers, including collaborations, partnerships, contracts, geographic expansions, new product launches, joint ventures, and more. Additionally, these players are also making heavy investments in research and development activities for strengthening their portfolios and also creating a hold in the market.

Industry Updates

April 2021- Xylon has validated logger for use with Nvidia Drive AGX.





Discover More Research Reports on Automobile Industry , By Market Research Future





Browse Related Reports:

Air Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Energy Mode (Single Energy Mode, Dual Energy Mode), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV) and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Research Report: Information, by Battery Type (lead acid, lithium-ion and others), Process (Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical and others), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Car Rental Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Type (Battery, Hybrid and Plug-In Electric Car), Application (Economic Car, Executive Car, and others), Service (Online and Offline) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Battery Management System for Electric Vehicles Market Research Report: Information by System (Hardware and Software), Application (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Vehicle Type [Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Solar-Powered Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Solar Panel (Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline Solar Panel), by Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid, Lead-Carbon and others), by Propulsion (Battery and Hybrid Electric Vehicle), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Hyper Car Market Research Report: Information by Propulsion (ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Vehicle), by Application (Racing Competition, Entertainment and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Semi-Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor and others), ADAS Features (Lane Assist, Crash Warning System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Smart Park Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking and others), Automation Level (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Propulsion (ICE and Electric) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Charger Market Research Report: Information by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Level of Charging (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Application (Private and Public) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027

Global Automotive Industry Research Report, Information Segmentation By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle) and Region – Global Report Forecast till 2027

Global Used Vehicle Market Research Report: Information by Vehicle Age (0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 15-20, and > 20 years old), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, And Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion (ICE and Electric Vehicle), Sales Channel (Franchised, Independent Car Dealers, Rental Car Companies, and Others), and Region (North America, Asia–pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.