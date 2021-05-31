Hootsuite Welcomes New SVP of Software Development, Manish Kamra

Vancouver, BC, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite announced today that Manish Kamra will join the company as Senior Vice President, Software Development, with a focus on establishing the organization's long-term technology development strategy and execution plan to deliver the highest levels of quality, performance, scalability, and reliability.

Kamra joins Hootsuite most recently from Ericsson where he held the title of VP, Software Development and Head of CENX Product Development. He brings with him over 25 years of experience in software development strategy, leadership, mergers and acquisitions, software outsourcing, and new technologies.

“Manish is a driven, clear and charismatic leader who approaches his work with a growth mindset; his capabilities will serve him well as he leads our global software development strategy and as our company continues on a trajectory of high growth,” said Ryan Donovan, CTO of Hootsuite. “I’m excited to welcome Manish to our team and am confident in his ability to continue to unlock innovation within our platform.”

Kamra has held senior leadership roles leading high performance software development teams and strategy at medium sized technology firms, and large enterprises, including Blackberry, Intel, and Optiva.

At Hootsuite, Kamra will lend his expertise to evaluate emerging technologies and engineering practices with a strategic focus on partnerships and potential acquisitions. He will also manage corporate research and development for production operations and security.

"Social has grown into the most powerful medium for organizations to drive influence, expand their reach, amplify their brand, and improve the customer experience,” said Kamra. "I look forward to working closely with Ryan Donovan to define the underlying product and technology strategies that constitute Hootsuite’s dynamic product portfolio and ensure a customer first ethos organization-wide.”





