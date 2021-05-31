Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before June 28, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) investors that acquired shares between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021. Investors have until June 28, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors have until June 28, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

The investigation focuses on whether Peloton issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peloton is the subject of a press release issued on April 17, 2021 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, titled: "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+." According to this press release, the CPSC's "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)." The agency added, "the urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident," and "to date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death." Shares of Peloton fell sharply across the next several trading sessions, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 28, 2021.

