Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 23/2021

May 31, 2021

During May, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of May 31, 2021, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 54,282,929 following an issue of 7,298,857 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to the following Regulatory Releases:

17/2021 “Better Collective has resolved on a directed share issue of 6.9 million shares, thereby raising gross proceeds of SEK 1,500 million and significantly increasing financial flexibility” released on May 26, 2021.

21/2021 “Better Collective completes acquisition of Action Network” released on May 28, 2021.

22/2021 “Exercise of warrants in Better Collective A/S; Board of Directors issues 5,200 new ordinary shares” released on May 31, 2021.







Contacts

Head of Investor Relations Christina Bastius Thomsen

Contact Tel. +45 2363 8844 E-mail investor@bettercollective.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 31, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET.

About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com , VegasInsider.com , HLTV.org and Action Network . Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com .

