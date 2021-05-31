English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 MAY 2021 AT 4.00 P.M.



ROBIT PLC’S DISPOSAL OF OWN SHARES BASED ON THE SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE PROGRAMME

Robit Plc has conveyed Matching Share Plan -based treasury shares on 31 May 2021 without consideration to the key persons of the company based on the vesting period 2018–2020 of the share-based incentive scheme commenced in 2017. The total value of the Matching Share Plan corresponds to 17.000 shares. Based on the Board of Directors’ decision made on 20 May 2021, the shares were transferred to the key personnel 50% as shares (8.500 shares) and the remaining 50% in cash, as an advance tax withheld and paid to the Finnish Tax Administration by the company. The recipients of the share rewards comprise 6 persons.

The company announced the establishment of the above-mentioned share-based incentive scheme with a stock exchange release published on 20 April 2017 and further of the continuation of the share-based incentive scheme on 15 June 2018.

The transfer of the treasury shares as a directed share issue without consideration is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to the Board of Directors held on 25 March 2021.

After the aforementioned share transfer implemented on 51 May 2021, the number of treasury shares held by the company is 112.464 shares.

Robit Plc informed about the aforementioned decision on the transfer of own shares in a stock exchange release on 20 May 2021.

