Notice on the contract concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Company) informs that on 31 May 2021 it received a notice from the Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Company Darius Maikštėnas (hereinafter – Darius Maikštėnas) regarding the contract concluded to purchase shares of the Company (attached).

With this contract, Darius Maikštėnas, has purchased 700 shares of the Company and currently owns 1,700 shares of the Company in total. He purchased 400 shares during the initial public offering of the Company. The first time the Company informed about it was on 4 September 2020 together with the registration document (link).

On March 5 2021 the Company also informed that Darius Maikštėnas has purchased 600 shares of the Company.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 7607

Attachment