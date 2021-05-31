New prices for natural gas transmission services have been approved

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 31 May 2021, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2022. Tariffs were set by the Board of Amber Grid on 18 May 2021.



In 2022, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1 EUR/MWh and will decrease by 29% compared to this year.



New prices for natural gas transmission services are published on Amber Grid website www.ambergrid.lt/en.



