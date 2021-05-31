English Danish

Company Announcement

31 May 2021

Announcement No. 9

Employee representation in the Board of Directors of NKT A/S

Thomas Torp Hansen, who is employee elected member of the NKT A/S Board of Directors has resigned from his position as Production Manager at NKT Photonics per 30 June 2021, and consequently he will also step down as member of the Board.

In his place Pia Kaaber Bossen, Sales Manager at NKT, will join as new member of the Board. She was elected as alternate board member at the most recent ordinary election of employee representatives and alternate members of the Board of Directors of NKT A/S which was held on 15 March 2018.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

Attachment