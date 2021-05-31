3D Printed Products For Covid-19 Market - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global 3D Printed Products For Covid-19 Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



3D printed products for covid-19 came into existence to meet the overburdened supply of medical equipment. Currently, the healthcare industry across the globe is facing severe deficiency of the medical supplies which are essential in the Covid-19. Masks, ventilator valves, PPE kits, NP Swabs, and face shields are among the major products which require consistent & demand-supply. Thus, the production through more efficient and less time-consuming methods will proliferate the market growth.

However, high initial investment and large spending on clinical trials and approval may discourage production in developing countries.





3D NP Swabs will hold the highest potential

Commercialization of 3D NP Swabs to diagnose Covid-19 holds the highest potential across all the applications. A high and consistent consumption rate along with high precision in 3d based swabs will support the penetration. Another major factor to support the demand in this segment is the commercialization of self-testing kits.

North America will lead the production

North America, led by the U.S. will hold the largest regional share by 2026. Early adoption of advanced production methods along with the presence of manufacturers will support the regional industry growth. The government's focus to curb the transmission rate along with reducing the fatality rate due to equipment shortage will induce the demand. Large product supply due to streamlined production and logistics has supported the industry growth. The implementation of home testing kits to self-diagnose has spurred the demand for NP Swab. Thus, the introduction of 3D-made swabs will support the consistent supply.

Production advancement and approvals to commercialize are key approaches

Structo Pte Ltd, Lonati, Issinova, Protolabs, Materialise, BCN3D, Winsun, Stratasys, Airwolf3D, 3D Systems, Origin, Abergower 3D Ltd., EOS Gmbh, Formlabs, Carbon/Resolution Medical, EnvisionTec, HP Inc., Carbon, Fast Radius, Desktop Metal, GE Additive, Linde plc, Johnson & Johnson, OC Oerlikon, Royal DSM, and Roboze are major recognized companies in the industry.

The global industry share is in its development stage. Initial capital investment along with approvals from government authorities are among the key concerns in the industry. Currently, few companies are present and operating in the market and some are in the pipeline to commercialize their products. The companies which are already in the production of 3D-based manufacturing are heavily investing in products related to covid-19. For example, Structo Pte started the manufacturing of pre-sterilized swabs in mid-2020, through their 3D printing technology.





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Hardware

Software

Services





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Ventilator Valves

Mask Connectors for CPAP & BiPAP

Emergency Respiration Device

Non-Invasive Peep Mask

NP Swabs

Face Shield

Respirators

Metal Respirator Filters

Face Masks

Mask Fitters

Mask Adjusters

Door Openers

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia





Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE





