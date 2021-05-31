Regarding intention to announce a mandatory offer

Lithuanian English

On 25 May 2021 AB “Linas” got notification from Shareholder UAB “Verslo dizainas”. Following the Lithuanian Republic Law on Securities (hereinafter - the Securities Act) 33(6-7), 26(3) and in line to AB Linas General Meeting of Shareholders decision made on May 25, 2021 informs that the company UAB Verslo dizainas (legal entity code 302529076), represented by the director Laima Žemaitienė, acting in accordance with the company's Articles of Association, intends to announce a mandatory offer to buy shares from AB LINAS shareholders who did not vote for the decision to delist AB LINAS shares from trading on the Nasdaq OMX Vilnius stock exchange



AB “Linas” chief of finance

Egidijus Mikeliūnas

+370 45 506100

