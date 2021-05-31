InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) and BioMedWire (BMW) Announce Collaboration with Q1 Productions to Serve as Official Media Sponsors for Upcoming Event Schedule

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will collaborate with Q1 Productions as an official media sponsor for its full event lineup in 2021. IBN also simultaneously announces that BioMedWire (“BMW”), a specialized communications platform for the life sciences sector and one of the 50+ brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork , will also be joining as an official media sponsor for Q1 Productions’ upcoming events.



Founded in January 2006, Q1 Productions has established a strong reputation over the past 15 years, specializing in providing high-level educational content through a myriad of conferences, forums, webinars and other services. Q1 Productions has engaged with a number of different industry verticals, seeking to service the dynamic informational and networking needs of the healthcare, food services, medical devices and executive leadership support sectors.

IBN and BMW will be partnering with Q1 Productions on the following lineup of upcoming events:

7th Annual Global Regulatory Affairs CMC Conference (June 15-17, 2021)

6th Annual Pharmaceutical & Biotech Medical Affairs Pre-Launch Strategies Conference (June 16-18, 2021)

11th Annual Medical Device Strategic Pricing & Accounts Conference (June 22-24, 2021)

6th Annual Medical Device Human Factors & Usability Conference (June 22-24, 2021)

3rd Annual Food Label Claims: Risk Management & Substantiation Conference (July 19-21, 2021)

2nd Annual Medical Device Biocompatibility & Toxicology Risk Assessment Conference (July 21-23, 2021)

11th Annual Medical Device Supplier Quality Assurance Conference (July 26-28, 2021)

10th Annual Life Science Medical & Scientific Communications Conference (July 27-29, 2021)

12th Annual EU Medical Device Regulatory Affairs Conference (Sept. 20-22, 2021)

11th Annual Medical Device and Diagnostic Labeling Conference (Sept. 22-24, 2021)

17th Annual Medical Device Coverage & Reimbursement Conference (Sept. 15-17, 2021)

6th Annual Medical Device Cybersecurity Conference (September 2021)

13th Annual Managed Markets & Account Management Strategies Conference (September 2021)

10th Annual Pharmaceutical Regulatory Operations & Submissions Conference (October 2021)

15th Annual IVD Clinical & Regulatory Affairs Conference (October 2021)

11th Annual Pharmaceutical Sales Training Conference (October 2021)

5th Annual EU IVD Regulatory & Clinical Conference (October 2021)

13th Annual EU Medical Device Clinical Research Conference (November 2021)

11th Annual Medical Device Packaging Conference (November 2021)

4th Annual Life Science Regulatory Intelligence Conference (November 2021)

Semi-Annual Medical Device Clinical Training & Education Conference (Dec. 2-3, 2021)

Semi-Annual Medical Device & Diagnostic Sales Training & Development Conference (Dec. 2-3, 2021)

Semi-Annual Diagnostic Coverage & Reimbursement Conference (December 2021)

To learn more about each of these events, visit: https://www.q1productions.com/conferences/

To experience Q1’s specialized webinar content please visit: https://www.q1productions.com/webinars/

InvestorBrandNetwork and BioMedWire will be providing a professionally written article on each event, which will be syndicated to more than 5,000 strategic syndication partners. Social media coverage across a variety of platforms is also included as part of the arrangement as well as featured placements of all Q1 Productions’ 2021 events on both the IBN and BMW event pages.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with InvestorBrandNetwork and BioMedWire,” said Paul Northover, CEO at Q1 Productions. “IBN’s widespread syndication network and direct reach in the life sciences industry delivers incredible exposure. Moreover, their multifaceted approach, which incorporates access to millions of followers across a range of social media platforms, helps complement our existing strategy to reach larger audiences.”

“The entire team is delighted to be working alongside Q1 Productions’ organizers,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. “Q1 Productions has established itself as a must-attend resource across a variety of sectors and particularly within the healthcare space.”

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through BioMedWire (“BMW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: https://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications