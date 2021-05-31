Global Smart Washing Machines Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Smart Washing Machines Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Washing Machines estimated at US$5. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.

3% over the period 2020-2027. Front Load, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Top Load segment is readjusted to a revised 23.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR
- The Smart Washing Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

  • Americair Corporation
  • Blueair
  • Candy Group
  • Cowayco Ltd.
  • Dyson
  • General Electric Company
  • Haier Group
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • IFB Industries Ltd.
  • JLA Limited
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • LG Electronics
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Sunbeam Products, Inc.
  • Whirlpool Corporation
  • Xiaomi Corporation




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
