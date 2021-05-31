Strategic Alliance for Distribution Centre Automation in Western Canada

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collaboration between the Global manufacturer, ABB Robotics, and Canadian Integrators, Cam | Industrial and Remtech Systems, is in line with each organization’s vision to bring automated solutions for logistics and supply chains in Alberta and British Columbia. With a high number of centres across the two provinces and a growing consumer demand, fulfillment centres need to be flexible, fast, and accurate to be successful in today’s changing market.

ABB is a leading supplier and manufacturer of industrial robots and software with a range of logistic automation solutions from mixed load palletizing, de-palletizing, sequence systems and storage retrieval systems.

Cam | Industrial and Remtech Systems are Value Providers and Integrators in Western Canada, bringing expertise in engineering, installations, commissioning and maintaining these automation projects.

ABB Robotics, Cam | Industrial and Remtech are combining years of experience in logistics, distribution centres and robotic solutions to advance how Distribution Centres are getting products in the hands of consumers.

“In the past, many distribution centers have had to compromise volume for flexibility, or speed for accuracy. The modern distribution center needs to be able to deliver all of these – accommodating greater package variety and soaring volumes while meeting delivery expectations that have gone from days to sometimes hours.”

View ABB’s concept of an automated distribution center: https://www.sdfocus.se/logistics/index.html

ABB Robotics is uniquely positioned to support both end customers and integration partners like Cam | Industrial and Remtech Systems in the logistics industry with strong applications knowledge, modular solutions and the widest service and support network.

In January 2020, ABB completed the acquisition of the leading Belgian robotics automation provider, intrion, now known as ABB solutions NV . The acquisition has advanced ABB’s logistics robotics offering, focusing on warehouse and logistics solutions for wholesale and retail distribution, e-commerce, food and beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Cam | Industrial and Remtech Systems are giving life to ABB’s concept of a fully automated distribution centre to Western Canadian e-commerce, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical companies that are looking to gain a competitive advantage.

To date, they have completed multiple automation projects in Alberta and British Columbia and have many more project starting in 2021.

About ABB

ABB is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robot software, equipment, and complete application solutions. They are at home in 53 countries and have installed more than 400,000 robots, supported by the broadest service network, and offering in the industry. Zürich, Switzerland.

For more information, please visit:

https://new.abb.com/products/robotics/

Robotics Solutions for Logistics

https://new.abb.com/products/robotics/applications-by-industry/logistics-solutions

About Cam | Industrial

Delivering start-to-finish Logistics & Supply Chain solutions that include facility assessment and engineering, industrial robotics, material handling equipment, storage solutions, installations, inspections, permitting, preventative maintenance and repair. Calgary, Alberta.

For more information, please visit:

https://camindustrial.net/

About Remtech Systems

Remtech’s robotic products and automated solutions make manufacturing more efficient while removing workers from the danger zone. Their products include industrial robotic cells, safety systems, quality control and vision systems and custom automation solutions. Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

For more information, please visit:

https://remtechsystems.com/





Definitions & Resources.

Robotics Solutions for Logistics

https://new.abb.com/products/robotics/applications-by-industry/logistics-solutions

Mix-Load Depalletizing system: Protects people from repetitive heavy lifting. Cartons are decanted by an ABB robot with ABB 3D vision and placed into trays and totes or directly onto a conveyor. The ABB depalletizing system can handle a large variety of cartons. Pallets can be brought to the system manually by operators, or automatically by pallet elevators, conveyors or AGVs.

AGVs: Automated Guided Vehicles, portable robots that follow marked lines or wires in the floor, used to transport heavy materials around warehouses.

Sequencing system: Unit loads are buffered and sequenced for palletizing or feeding to pick stations

Automated Storage and Retrieval System: tailor made, unit loads are consolidated for outbound processing or buffered to improve downstream efficiency

ABB Robotics Automated Distribution Centre Concept

Depalletizing

This space efficient concept is used to remove packages from pallets and places them directly into totes or trays.

Collaborative Depalletizing and Palletizing

People working with collaborative robots achieve a higher level of productivity in value added services such as scanning labelling and kitting.

Retail Order Picking

High density store friendly pallets reduce transport and replenishment costs.

Sequencing

Dedicated sequence buffers increase the overall system utilization, offering a better return on investment than traditional automated storage and retrieval systems

Goods-to-Robot Picking

A logical supplement for goods-to-person concepts to further enhance productivity

Singulation and Sorter Induction

A breakthrough technology for high speed singulation and sorter induction for small parcels

Outbound Order Consolidation

Automated sorting and consolidation improve space utilization, customer service levels and overall site capacity

ABB Completes acquisition of intrion Press Release: https://new.abb.com/news/detail/7383/abb-completes-acquisition-of-intrion



Contacts.

Parker Foord | President

T: (403) 723-7501

C: (403) 690-1074

E: p.foord@camindustrial.net

20, 7095 64 Street SE | Calgary, AB, T2C 5C3

camindustrial.net





Bahador Moosavi, MASc, EIT

General Manager | Remtech Systems

Cell: 604.908.1848 | Fax: 604.294.8354

Email: bm@remtechsystems.com | www.remtechsystems.com





Steven Powney

Strategic Business Development

ABB Robotics Canada.