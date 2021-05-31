Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Plantation Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032913/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$965 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $332.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR
- The Smart Plantation Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$332.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$270.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
- Ag Leader Technology
- AgroWebLab Co., Ltd
- AquaSpy Home
- Bosch Limited
- Cropmetrics
- Deere & Company
- DTN
- Hidrosoph
- Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd
- Rivulis
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SemiosBio Technologies Inc
- Synelixis Solutions S.A.
- TeeJet Technologies
- Topcon Corporation
- WaterBit
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Coffee by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Coffee by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Crops by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Fruits by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilseeds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Oilseeds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Cotton by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugarcane by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Sugarcane by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Irrigation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Irrigation Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Plant Growth Monitoring
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Harvesting
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Harvesting Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,
Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,
Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits,
Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management
Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane for
the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth
Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and
Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,
Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton
and Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,
Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring
Systems and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,
Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,
Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Crop - Coffee, Other Crops,
Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and Sugarcane - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Coffee, Other Crops, Fruits, Oilseeds, Cotton and
Sugarcane for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Plantation Management Systems by Type - Irrigation Systems,
Plant Growth Monitoring Systems and Harvesting Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Plantation
Management Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Irrigation Systems, Plant Growth Monitoring Systems
and Harvesting Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
