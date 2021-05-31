NWAC Loses Confidence in Government, Walks Away From Toxic, Dysfunctional National Action Plan Process to Put Families, Not Politics, First

English French

OTTAWA, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lorraine Whitman, President of the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC), and NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx will outline steps NWAC will take to meet the Calls for Justice of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.



Ms. Whitman and Ms. Groulx will announce NWAC’s National Action Plan, Our Calls, Our Actions, via a Zoom webinar on:

Tuesday, June 1

at 11 a.m. EDT

To access the Zoom Webinar, Please click the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/94508870462

Or One tap mobile:



US: +16465588656,,94508870462# or +16699009128,,94508870462#



Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):



US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or

877 853 5247 (Toll Free) or 888 788 0099 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276

Webinar ID: 945 0887 0462



International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aApJI4sPg

The action plan and accompanying news release will be available on NWAC’s website www.nwac.ca at 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, June 1. That will be followed by the Webinar at 11 a.m. which will be conducted in English and in French. There will be no simultaneous translation and there will be no opportunity for media questions.

Reporters who wish to schedule interviews with Ms. Groulx and Ms. Whitman following the Webinar should contact Gloria Galloway at the email address listed at the bottom of this advisory.

The National Inquiry released its final report on June 3, 2019. It is time for real action to keep First Nations, Métis and Inuit women, girls and gender-diverse people safe from violence.



