Global Smart Packaging Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.4% over the period 2020-2027. Active Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR

- The Smart Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Amcor Plc

Ball Corporation

BASF SE

Berry Global, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Dansensor A/S

Desiccare, Inc.

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Point Five Packaging, LLC

Praxair, Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Winpak Limited







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

