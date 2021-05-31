Brushed DC Motor Market Value Forecasted To Reach US$ 7.2 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Brushed DC Motor Market– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brushed DC Motor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 7.2 Bn by 2027.

A brushed DC motor is a type of DC electric motor where a magnetic field is produced by passing a current through a commutator and brush which are inside the rotor, hence these are termed as brushed DC motor in the commercial market. Typically, brushed DC motors have applications across treadmill exercisers, automotive starters, toys, and some appliances. Based on type, permanent magnet brushed DC motors generally used in applications needing fractional horsepower like toys and radio control hobby. Shunt-wound brushed DC motors are typically used in applications that require 5 or more HP like industrial and automotive applications. Series wound brushed DC motors are used in high-torque applications including cranes and winches. Additionally, compound wound brushed DC motors are widely used in generators for industrial and automotive applications.

Moreover, some of the disadvantages associated with the brush DC motors include high rotor inertia, inadequate heat dissipation caused by the rotor limitations, low-speed range due to limitations imposed by the brushes, and electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated by brush arcing are some of the factors likely to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The global brushed DC motor market is segmented on the basis of types, output power, application, and geography. Based on types, the market is bifurcated across permanent magnet brush DC Motor, shunt-wound brushed DC motor, series-wound DC motor, and compound-wound brushed DC motor. On the basis of output power, market segments include less than 750W o/p, Between 750W and 75kW, Between 75kW and 375kW o/p, and greater than 375kw o/p. Additionally, brushed DC motors have applications across the process industry and discrete industry.

On the basis of application, the process Industry is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) with the inclusion of varied industry verticals including chemicals, paper and pulp, oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and food and beverage among others. The expanding industrial operation of the aforementioned industry verticals is driving the segmental market value.

Asia Pacific leading the brushed DC motor market with maximum revenue share (%) in 2019. The region is gaining growth on account of its major developing economies including China and India. The rapidly developing economies are experiencing major growth across the processing industry in terms of huge production coupled with the advanced automation machinery are supporting the growing value of brushed DC motor in the regional market. Additionally, the economic development is boosting the spending power of residents which is another factor driving demand for products directly or indirectly based on brushed DC motor.

Furthermore, Europe follows Asia Pacific in the brushed DC motor market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The presence of major players in the region including ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Brook Crompton (UK), Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Maxon Motor (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany) among others is supporting the prominent share (%) in the market. The continuous involvement of these players in the DC motor market for the advancement in features and for expanding applications across the industry verticals is driving the segmental market value.

Some of the leading competitors are AMETEK, ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc, ARC Systems, ASMO, Brook Crompton, Danaher Motion, FAULHABER, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor, MinebeaMitsumi, Nidec Corporation, OMRON, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. The major players are involved in continuous strategic developments like mergers and acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and new product development in order to expand their market share as well as potential applications in the local and international brushed DC motor market.

Some of the key observations regarding the brushed DC motor industry include:

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took flight on Mars on 19th April 2021. This has been the result of years of research and testing from every organization from consumer electronics to government. The launched solar-powered helicopter of 4 lb. has reached a height of 10 ft with the help of six specialized brushed DC motors designed from Maxon motor. The specially designed Maxon motors armed with 10-mm drives to control the pitch of the rotor blades and the direction of flight for the helicopter.



